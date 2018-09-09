E’bo coast blues…GPL admits rented Caterpillar units may not have been the ‘perfect choice’

The Guyana Power and Light [GPL] says that through observations, it was realized that the Caterpillar sets rented from MACORP for powering the Essequibo Coast, may not have been the perfect choice.

This statement was made by the power company’s chief executive officer Albert Gordon, who met with residents of Region Two last Friday for a meeting hosted in the RDC boardroom.

The CEO was at the time responding to a question asked by a resident, who inquired whether or not the caterpillar sets are capable of running a base load system. The resident added, “There are two types of sets; Primer power sets and standby sets. From all indications those sets are standby generators, which are capable of working for about eight hours. These aren’t the best units for base load.”

In response, Gordon who was appointed CEO of GPL just mid-February of this year said that the generator sets are not the best choice and that rental is not the way to operate a power company. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the generating systems need to work together and while his company does not have reliability of sets, there is capacity. He further explained, “We are trying to get more units to full more capacity. We currently have four units online – units 3, 9, 12, and 14. These units total 4 megawatts, which is enough for the day peak. The evening peak, however, is about 4.6 to 4.8 megawatts, so we are trying to bring two additional units back online by this week, and we are also bringing in another.”

Kaieteur News understands that a number of the rented Caterpillar sets have suffered burnt rotors, due to overuse. Gordon said that it is also essential to keep multiple sets on standby, which will allow working sets to cool down and be maintained.

While there are still shorter periods of power interruptions on the coast, GPL said that it still stands committed in ensuring that reliable power is available by Mid-December. According to Gordon, the three generator sets procured for the New Anna Regina Power plant, will produce a total of 5.4 megawatts.

The CEO noted, however, that a 5.4 megawatts system is still not sufficient for a long term reliability programme. He added, “There will be times when we will have to bring one of the three sets offline for maintenance. At that time only 3.6 will be available when we will need at least 4.6 to 4.8 during our peak hours.

It therefore means that a fourth generator set will have to be procured for the new power plant. In the meantime we will use the caterpillar sets to fill the gap.” [Romario Blair]