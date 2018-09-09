Latest update September 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cash transfer proposal to be discussed following Dept, of Energy recommendations

Sep 09, 2018 News 0

President David Granger on Friday said all matters regarding the oil and gas industry have been transferred to the newly established Department of Energy (DoE).
The Head of State was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the opening of the 50th Meeting of the Council of Legal Education. The president told journalists that the proposal put forward by economist Dr. Clive Thomas last month, that there be direct cash transfers to citizens from the expected oil and gas revenues, will be discussed by Cabinet if it receives a recommendation from the Department of Energy.
“All matters concerning oil and gas have been transferred to the Department of Energy. The matter has not been discussed and will not be discussed until it receives a recommendation from the Department of Energy,” the president said.
Early last month, while addressing community members in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Dr. Thomas said the government should consider annual cash transfers of $1Million (US$5,000) to citizens.
President Granger had later said that there was no evidential basis for the suggestion and indicated that the proposal was not made to him by Dr. Thomas.
The Head of State had said that the proposal for direct cash transfers falls outside of the recommendations of the Natural Resource Fund. The recently established Department of Energy falls under the Ministry of the Presidency and will focus primarily on the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.
The establishment of the department follows a proposal by Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, to have specialised attention placed on the petroleum sector, given the complexity of tasks associated with its administration. (DPI)

More in this category

Sports

GFF Elite League Season III… Convicing wins for Den Amstel & Fruta Conquerors; Matches on today at GFC

GFF Elite League Season III… Convicing wins for Den Amstel...

Sep 09, 2018

After sitting on the bench during the Golden Jaguars 2-2 draw against Barbados on Thursday, Delon Lanferman banged in yet another hat-trick to extend his leading tally to 18 goals in the Elite...
Read More
Sparta Boss lift first Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship

Sparta Boss lift first Guinness ‘Cage’...

Sep 09, 2018

Solomon, Apple hat-trick’s power Eastveldt to comprehensive win; Pele, Masters FC triumph

Solomon, Apple hat-trick’s power Eastveldt to...

Sep 09, 2018

Limacol Football Tourney…. Two draws highlight latest play

Limacol Football Tourney…. Two draws...

Sep 09, 2018

GOA makes monetary donation to GFF

GOA makes monetary donation to GFF

Sep 09, 2018

GHB Development Leagues… Crushing victories for Spartans and Pitbulls

GHB Development Leagues… Crushing victories...

Sep 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]