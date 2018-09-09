Body of labourer found in his backyard

The body of Malcolm Corlette, a 29-year-old labourer ,was discovered last Thursday in the back yard of his premises at Number 54 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

The man’s head was bashed in and his hand appeared to be broken. His body was discovered by a young man who was passing through the yard at the time.

The dead man’s father, Dennis Corlette told this publication that he was at home when he received a phone call informing him that his son’s lifeless body had been found behind his house.

The grieving man said that he immediately went to his son’s residence where he saw the body surrounded by a party of police officers.

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow.