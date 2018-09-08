Third man charged with murder of Bourda cheese vendor

Royce Sandiford, a 33-year-old labourer, is the third person charged with the murder of popular Bourda cheese vendor, Troy Ramalho, who was shot and killed while plying his trade.

This charge comes one week after Akeem Morris and George Paton were arraigned before the courts to face the same murder charge.

Yesterday, Sandiford appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charge was read to him.

But before the Magistrate read the charge to Sandiford, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had advised that the charge against Morris and Paton be withdrawn, and that the three men be charged jointly for the murder.

The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor withdrew the charge against Morris and Paton.

The charge now reads that Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; George Paton, 34, a taxi driver, of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Royce Sandiford, 33, of Sophia, murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown.

The trio was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to them in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Sandiford was represented by Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, while Morris was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd. An unrepresented Paton told the court that he is fearful for his life, citing that he was only the driver on the day in question and was not aware of what had transpired.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Ramalho was shot and killed while plying his trade at Bourda Market where he sold cheese and eggs. It was reported that two bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun, pounced upon Ramalho.

Paton was arrested and taken into custody after police received information that he was the one transporting the bandits responsible for killing the market vendor.

While in custody, Paton allegedly admitted to transporting the bandits.

The Prosecutor added that the jewellery the deceased was wearing on the night he was shot is missing.

According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place, and had just finished selling a customer when the men walked up to him and shot him.

Ramalho fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The three men are expected to make their next court appearance on September 24.