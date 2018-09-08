Recaptured juvenile pleads guilty to escaping from custody

One month after a 16-year-old escaped from the juvenile detention centre, he was yesterday arraigned before a City Magistrate who read a charge of escaping lawful custody to him.

The teenager, who has an alarming rap sheet, is also before the courts on charges of illegal firearm and ammunition and robbery under-arms.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated on August 9 last, at the juvenile holding centre at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, he escaped from custody.

The matter was held in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

The Magistrate remanded the defendant to the juvenile holding centre until September 28 for a probation report before ruling in the matter.

According to information, the teen slipped out of the Holding Centre after being taken to the Administrative Office to speak with a senior civilian staffer.

Kaieteur News understands that after speaking to the staffer, the youth exited through the back door of the office. He reportedly then slipped through the main gate.

A source said that a police rank had escorted the juvenile from a cell to the office. However, ranks are not allowed to be present when the juveniles are being interviewed by civilian staff.