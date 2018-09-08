Occupants flee Grove home during morning blaze

Latest update September 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
At least five persons are homeless after an early morning blaze leveled a wooden shack at Lot 300 Third Street Grove, East Bank Demerara.
The occupants, all male, reportedly fled the scene.
According to reports, this is the second fire within seven years. The last fire, four days before Christmas Day, badly damaged the next door property. The same family had been living there.
According to neighbour, Imran Rahaman, he and his brother Chris, were awoken around 3:15am by a bright light and on investigating, saw the small shack on fire.
The structure was made of form boards and burned easily.
Rahaman said that he and his brother doused their side fence and shed – the latter they feared would have caught fire.
By the time the fire tender arrived, there was little that the firefighters could do.
The occupants, said to be brothers and other relatives, hurriedly left the scene. At least two of the brothers have recently returned from Venezuela.
According to neighbours, it is believed that either a mosquito coil or cigarette may have sparked the blaze.
