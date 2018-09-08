More supplies for residents, Venezeulan migrants in Region One

Latest update September 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday distributed a large quantity of relief items to residents of Region One and migrants from Venezuela.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, Director of CDC, who led the mission, he was also there to monitor and evaluate Government’s response to the influx of migrants from Venezuela in the Barima-Waini region.
Also lending assistance were the Regional Democratic Council, Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force.
The Venezuela migrants who were visited, are located in the Khan’s Hill and White Water area.
A quantity of food was donated by Desinco Trading, while the other supplies came from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
The migrants in Region One, an area that borders with Venezuela, are mainly indigenous persons, from the Warrau tribe.
Venezuela is facing major economic problems despite its massive reserves of oil. Its people have been fleeing to neighbouring countries by the thousands.
