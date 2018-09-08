Latest update September 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

GHB Leagues continue this weekend with 12 matches

Sep 08, 2018 Sports 0

Anaya Jardine of Saints on the attack.

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Development Under-19 and Second Division Leagues will continue this weekend with 12 matches, six being contested today at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
There will be four matches in the U-19 division while the 2nd division women will battle in two games this afternoon from 15:00hrs. The large SHC ground has been divided into two pitches which will allow two matches to be played simultaneously.
The first two matches will see the Under-19 girls’ leaders, Bingo Spartans, against Saints on pitch one while pitch two will see GCC Her-ricanes against St. Joseph. The Spartans sit at the top of the pool table with 12 points followed by Saints on 7, St. Joseph with 4 while the Her-ricanes are still to secure points.
Following the girls will be the U-19 boys on show from 15:50hrs; GCC Pitbulls against North Ruimveldt Multilateral playing in tandem with Joseph Warriors that will cross sticks with Saints Splinters.
The GCC Pitbulls lead the U-19 boys’ table with 18 points, followed by Hikers with 15. St Joseph Warriors sit in third spot with 10 points, followed by Saints Sonics 7, Old Fort 6, Saints Splinters 3 and NR Multilateral yet to secure points.
In the final pair of matches that are schedule to hit off at 16:40hrs, Bingo Spartans will play Saints again, this time in the women’s second division. Meanwhile, on pitch two, rivals Pizza Hut GCC will play Woodpecker Hikers in a much anticipated women’s second division clash.

