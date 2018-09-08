Latest update September 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

GAPLF Raw Nationals on tomorrow… Fitness Express & Bujddy’s Gym are lead sponsors; Rahim, Gonsalves, Toney & Robinson set to compete

Fitness Express’ Jamie McDonald (left) hands over contribution to GALPF Treasurer, Andrew Austin.

Ede Tyrell hands over sponsorship to GAPLF VP, Nadina Taharally.

Buddy’s Gym Company Secretary Christine Dharry (left) delivers cheque to Nadina Taharally of the GAPLF.

The Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium wil be a hive of activity come tomorrow whenteh Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) brings off iteh Raw National Championships.
Some of the best lifetsr around are expected to grace the platfoprm with their presence including the likes of Vijai Rahim and Romario Gonsalves who will headline the battle in the 66kg class. Timothy Bagla will also be in action.
On the distaff side, the 84kg categoiry is anticipated to be keenly contested with Jacky Toney, Blossom Babb and the returning Lisa Oudit expected to collide. Also expcted to make agrand return to competitive lifting is two-time Arm Wrestling Champion Natoya Robinson who copped the Intermediates Overall Equipped Champion accolade in 2013. Fans can lookforward to a very competitive day of lifting.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF has received sponsorship for the event from usual long time suppoters in
Fitness Express, Buddy’s Gym Dynas and University of Guyana Lecturer, Ede Tyrell.
Fitness Express’ Jamie McDonald said that his entity’s contribution is a continuation of his company’s commitment towards the development of powerlifters noting that once his company is around, Fitness Express’ support can be counbted as a done deal.
Company Secretary of Buddy’s Gym Ms. Christine Dharry handed over their sponsorship to GAPLF Vice President Nadina Taharally and also committed to continued support of the federation’s activities.
Giving back to te sport was UG Lecturer Ede Tyrell who said she was plased so to do. Dynas was also one of the federations big sponsors for the recent trip to Mexico.

