GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… Mixed fortunes for Guardians in latest play

Nikolai Smith

Guardians’ Terrence Daniels

Two matches were played on Thursday night last in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Under-23, First and Second Division Leagues which is being sponsored by Banks DIH through the Malta Supreme and Rainforest Waters brands, at Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.
Plaisance Guardians, last year’s runners-up in the First Division were involved in both matches played, losing to Republic Bank Nets in the First Division while making light work of their nemesis Eagles in the Second Division.
In the First Division, Nikkolai Smith top scored for his team for a second successive game with 29-points but his game-high score against Nets which was decorated with three three-pointers was not enough to prevent his team from being downed 68-61, despite a commendable 15-point contribution from Anton Fileen.
Hodyah Stewart (17), Joe Ifill (15), along with skipper Pelham Doris (13) all made valuable contributions towards the win for Republic Bank Nets which played better as a unit.
Meanwhile, in the opening match which bounced off at 19:00hrs, Guardians handed Eagles their first loss of this season’s Second Division League. Skipper, Terrence Daniels swooshed a game-leading 23 points to help the East Coast Demerara based club to a comfortable 80-71 win while his teammate, former national youth player, Nigel Bowen, assisted with 18 points during the nine-point win.
Eagles’ Sherland Gillis (18) and their leader Kheon Evans (16) didn’t enjoy this encounter as much as they did their previous game which they won comfortably against Pepsi Sonics. Basketball continues this weekend with two matches both tonight and tomorrow, under lights at Burnham Court.
Tonight’s fixtures will pit Sonics against Vikings in the Second Division from 18:30hrs while the feature match, a First Division affair will be contested between Sonics and Eagles from 20:30hrs.
Tomorrow, Kobras play Pacesetters at 18:30hrs in U-23 action while Nets will bounce with University of Guyana Trojans from 20:30hrs in the First Division.

