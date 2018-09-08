Latest update September 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

Cop in hot water after bag with cigarettes, cell phone gets caught on prison fence

Sep 08, 2018 Sports 0

The seized cigarettes, cell phone and charger

The black, plastic bag on the fence

A police rank is in custody after getting himself in all kinds of trouble.
According to prison authorities, the incident stemmed from an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Lusignan jail, East Coast Demerara.
The incident happened just after 4am, two hours before the shift change.
Reports are that the rank, who was slated to work the location, went next to the fence.
While there, he attempted to “get” a black plastic bag over the fence, according to prisons chief, Gladwin Samuels.
“He was observed and the ranks raised an alarm and promptly arrested him. The bag, however, got caught on the fence and was retrieved by the ranks on duty.”
In the bag, a cell phone, charger and seven packs of cigarettes was found.
The rank was handed over to an inspector of police on duty and later escorted to a police station.
Samuels, who has been reporting more and more of these seizures, was loud in praise.
“I wish to commend the police and prison officers who worked the Holding Bay last night. Due to their vigilance a police who reportedly attempted to introduce contraband in the prison was arrested.”
On Thursday, police reported the seizure of almost 20 cell phones, makeshift weapons, marijuana and even a flash drive, during a five-hour search at the Camp Street prisons.

