Bus driver charged with causing death in Lombard St. accident

Sep 08, 2018 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

Jermaine Lambert

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday granted a bus driver $350,000 bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Jermaine Lambert, 35, of 396 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
He denied the charge which stated that on June 16, last, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, he drove minibus BRR 5039 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Richard Barker.
His lawyer, Adrian Thompson in a successful bail application told the court that his client is not a flight risk. The lawyer added that his client was released on $100,000 station bail and was reporting to the Ruimveldt Police Station.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, at about 16:30 hrs, Lambert was proceeding north along the western side of Lombard Street in minibus BRR 5039.
The court heard that Lambert’s vehicle was at the rear of another minibus which was proceeding in the same direction.
The Prosecutor added that the driver of the unknown minibus saw Barker attempting to cross the road and slowed down to allow him.
It was reported that Lambert swerved out from the rear of the other vehicle and collided with Barker.
As a result of the collision, Barker fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about his body.
He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state.
Mansfield told the court that Barker died on July 5, last, at the institution without regaining consciousness.
The matter was then reported, an investigation was carried out and Lambert was charged for the offence.
The Prosecutor was not opposed to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.
The Magistrate suspended his licence until the completion and determination of the trial. He was also instructed to lodge his passport with the court and report every Friday at the Ruimveldt Police Station.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 13.

 

