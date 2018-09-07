Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set to resume shortly

Youths on the Island of Wakenaam are set to resume rivalry when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) Regal Sports Under-19 40-over tournament resumes shortly on the Essequibo river island.

Following the preliminary round of matches, G Square Cavaliers and Good Success/Sans Souci have made into the final which is set for this weekend weather permitting. Both teams have accumulated six points each.

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and Noitgedacht will contest the third place play off prior to the final. According to the Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed the tournament has helped to unearth some new talent and the players are excited to participate.

Rickey Persaud of Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia is the leading batsman with 160 runs including 102 not out versus Good Success/Sans Souci. Marlon Dindyal and Toshal Surujpaul are also among the runs; Dindyal highest score to date is 76 while Surujpaul has a best of 54.

Mahase Ramnarine of Good Success/Sans Souci is the leading wicket taker so far with 12 scalps while his team mate Devendra Hansraj has seven. Mohamed indicated that the tournament had to be put on hold due the weather and is calling on the clubs to get their grounds in order for the re-commencement of the season.

He noted that the youngsters have shown the type of commitment and discipline that is required adding that they can go on from strength to strength. Such tournaments are important for the development of the game since it is at these levels players are spotted and expressed gratitude to Regal Sports for their input.

Currently, the island has six grounds capable of hosting cricket; Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Noitgedacht SC, Zeelandia, Maria Johanna, G Square Cavaliers and Maria’s Pleasure, however only the Wakenaam Community Centre ground is in playable condition and Mohamed pointed out that this is one of the major factors affecting the game on the island. G Square Cavaliers and Maria’s Pleasure are privately owned.

Mohamed said adequate covers and coaching kits are also needed. “Despite those challenges our development programme has been going well and we are looking forward to give the youths more opportunities to show case their talent.”

The Secretary informed that the final of the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament will be contested shortly between Sans Souci Jaguars and Maria’s Pleasure. Following that will be the Farmers Cup and V Net T20.

The performance of Keemo Paul who began his career on the island has motivated the youths there who are looking forward to follow in his footsteps. Ricardo Adams, Wayne Osbourne, Imran Khan and Oyono Sampson are among other notable players that came out from the island.