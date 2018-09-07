Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM

Stray catchers allegedly beat women, youth in clash over wandering cow

Sep 07, 2018

Roma Tulsie showing the cuts and bruises on her face

Members of a Diamond Housing Scheme cattle-rearing family is alleging that they were brutalised by stray catchers yesterday when they tried to retrieve one of their cows.
The incident occurred in an area known as ‘last Corner’ Diamond Housing Scheme.
Kaieteur News understands that the family’s woes began yesterday afternoon, when 19- year-old Bohnarine Tulsie, asked a cousin to watch over the cows while he went to get a drink of water.
But then one of the cows strayed across to an open pasture and members of the Stray Catcher Unit, who were in the area, tied it up to take it away.
Bohnarine’s cousin raised an alarm and the two young men ran behind the catchers to let them know that the animal was theirs and they were rounding up their cattle.
It was then that the stray catchers, who had cutlasses, allegedly beat Bohnarine and pushed him into a trench.
When the young man’s sister and mother intervened they too were allegedly assaulted.
The boy’s mother, 48-year-old Neisha Hussain, was reportedly punched, suffering bruises to her knee and elbow.
His sister, Roma Tulsie, was allegedly broadsided and received a cut to her face when she got into a scuffle with the catchers.
It is also alleged that Mrs. Hussain narrowly missed being chopped when she grabbed the rope with which the cow was tied.
Bohnarine’s cousin, who at the time was carrying a two-year-old baby, was reportedly also allegedly broadsided as well. He was reportedly knocked to the ground while the baby also fell. The melee continued until police ranks arrived and took some of the family members to the station.
The relatives were placed on station bail.
Mrs. Hussain told Kaieteur News that she was repeatedly asking that her daughter be allowed to go to a hospital as she sustained injuries to her face.
Photos seen by Kaieteur News showed the daughter bleeding from her nose, while her mother had bruises to her neck, knee and elbow.
The police have since taken statements and an investigation is likely to be launched.

