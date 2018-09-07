Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre Guild

The third edition of the Stage of Champions bodybuilding championship has been set for November 3 at Theatre Guild. Kingston. According to organiser Videsh Sookram, with just over eight weeks to go, the event is garnering support from corporate entities.

He said that the show which attracts international competitors because of the lucrative cash prizes on offer is set to be of a higher calibre than previous years. Sookram stated that along with foreign athletes, he is optimistic that recently crowned bodybuilding, men’s physique and bikini champions, Kerwin Clarke, Emmerson Campbell and Chandini Khan will compete on stage and fans will be in for a treat.

If the trio competes, Khan and Clarke, a five-time national champion will be making their debuts. Campbell won the physique segment in 2016 and 2017 and would be gunning for a three-peat.

The organiser also made an appeal for other corporate entities for support. “We are hoping that more sponsors can come onboard than previous years so we can give more incentives to the athletes. I am confident the corporate community will support once we start getting the word out there.”

Last year, the bodybuilding, physique and bikini champions took home $250,000, $100,000 and $100,000 respectively. The second and third place finishers in bodybuilding secured $130,000 and $100,000 while the first and second place in physique and bikini pocketed $50,000 and $25,000 in that order.