Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM

September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Horse Race Meet

Sep 07, 2018 Sports

The Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club has organised a one-day Horse Race Meet for Sunday September 23 at the club’s track Alness, Corentyne, Berbice. Six races are listed for the day which is expected to be exciting.
The feature event is for horses classified H and Lower over 1200M for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy. The other events listed are for J and Lower horses over a distance of 1200M with a first prize of $160,000 and trophy; 2 Year Old Maiden animals for a winning prize of $100,000 and trophy over 1000M; L1 and Lower will be competing for a winners take of $100,000 and trophy over 1200M.
There is also an event for L2 and Lower animals also over 1200M with the winner taking home $70,000 and trophy. The other event is another 1200 M affair for the L3 and Lower animals for a first prize of 50,000 and trophy. There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers. Race time is 12:00hrs.

