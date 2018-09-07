Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on Sunday

Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
Regal Masters will look to add to their collection of prizes when they take on RR Masters in the final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) /Crown Mining Supply, Ink Plus and Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop final on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.
In what is expected to give a synopsis of what’s to come when the GSCL hosts the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 2 in October, an exciting affair is anticipated with both teams boasting a number of leading Over-40 players in the city.
According to the organisers, added entertainment will be provided off the field including cheerleaders. Prizes will be given out to both teams and outstanding players. Regal Masters will be led by Mahendra Hardyal and include Mohendra Arjune, Eon Abel, Mahase Chunilall, Troy Kippins, David Harper and Eric Thomas while RR Masters will look to the likes of Richard Persaud, Raymond Harper, Dharam Persaud, Peter Persaud, Mohamed Rafeek and Ron Ramnauth.
In an invited comment, Hardyal said his players are confident of going all the way and this will serve as preparation for major assignments slated for later this year. He stated that they will not take their opponents for granted and noted that playing as a unit and getting the basics right are some key ingredients to a winning combination.
Rafeek of RR Masters stated that while Regal Masters are a formidable unit, the team that play better on the day will come out successful. Play will start at 09:30hrs.
