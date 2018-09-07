Police busts dangerous gang…Five arrested; car, guns, fake plates seized

Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
Police have dismantled a gang that is believed to be linked to a recent multimillion dollar heist, after intercepting a car with five men yesterday at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara.
The suspects who are known to the police, were nabbed in a white Toyota Fielder Wagon bearing registration plate PSS 4418.
Two guns, a quantity of matching ammunition, a pair of fake plates with the licence numbers HC 8490; a black jersey, a screwdriver, a knife, a door lock and a camouflage cap were found hidden behind one of the seats.
When Kaieteur News visited the location in Tank Street Grove, where the suspects were arrested, most of the residents were tight lipped about what transpired around 10:30 hrs yesterday.
But one source recalled that police ranks in a van and two others on motorcycles conducted the operation.
According to the eyewitness: “Them police man move like ‘Delta Force’ boy; by the time them man catch themself, the two police bike ride-up and cut off the car and the van blocked them from the back and had all them man out the car in no time. Them man ain’t know what hit them, there was a man in brown cloths telling them other police what to do.”
This publication learnt from a resident of Grove that the driver of the car was a known character from Little Diamond, while the other four were from different areas in Grove.
The police in a statement confirmed that the two firearms included an unlicensed .45 Colt Pistol with four live rounds and an unlicensed 9MM Ruger Pistol with nine live rounds. The men were immediately taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station, while the car was impounded at the Grove Police Station.
This publication has learnt that the men have also been fingered as suspects in a recent multi-million heist.
Police are also processing the illegal firearms to ascertain if they were used in the commissioning of previous crimes.
