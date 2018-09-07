Oil prospects bring Jet Blue, others to Guyana

Guyana’s potential Oil and Gas prospects appear to be luring businesses to this South American nation.

According to information coming out of a recent GO-Invest publication, American Airlines has promised a Miami to Guyana service starting in December of 2018.

This accompanies Jet Blue airlines, which is also exploring the prospect of establishing services from the USA to Guyana. COPA airlines is increasing service to Guyana from this nation’s South American neighbours, while LIAT has promised increased flights between Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

With the completion and official opening of the newly modernized Cheddi Jagan International Airport slated for December, the port is experiencing increasing demand for international travel from various international carriers.

The immigration process is poised for more efficiency, due to the installation of automated kiosks for passport scanning.

Other upgrades include jet bridges, duty free shopping, departure and arrival terminals, and VIP lounges.

President David Granger, who was given a tour of the new developments along with public and private sector officials, has requested that the airport incorporates local arts, craft and pictorial images in its decor, so that it is uniquely Guyanese.