September 7th, 2018

New Top Cop meets with National Community Policing Executive

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leslie A. James, DSM and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Paul Williams, DSM, have had ‘frank discussions’ with members of the National Community Policing Executive (NCPE) during the NCPE’s monthly statutory meeting.
A release from the Police Public Relations Department stated that the meeting was held on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.
It was chaired by the Public Relations and Press Officer of the Force who is also the National Coordinator of Community Policing in Guyana.
“Both the Commissioner and his Deputy who previously served as Divisional Commanders and enjoyed cordial working relationships with members of Community Policing Groups and are also aware of some of the issues they (CPG) encounter, have assured the national body of several initiatives that will be implemented immediately to address their concerns,” the release stated.
Representatives of the Statutory Meeting include the Chairperson/Representatives of the sixteen (16) CPG Divisions as well as the Deputy Police Commanders of Divisions A-G, who are also the Division’s CPG Coordinators.
In responding, Vice Chairman of the NCPE, Mr. Kishore Gobin conveyed on behalf of all CPG members, congratulations to the Commissioner and his new administration and said he was positive that with the implementation of the new initiatives outlined by the Top Cop and his Deputy, communities will soon become much safer for everyone.

