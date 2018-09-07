New Top Cop meets with National Community Policing Executive

Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leslie A. James, DSM and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Paul Williams, DSM, have had ‘frank discussions’ with members of the National Community Policing Executive (NCPE) during the NCPE’s monthly statutory meeting.
A release from the Police Public Relations Department stated that the meeting was held on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.
It was chaired by the Public Relations and Press Officer of the Force who is also the National Coordinator of Community Policing in Guyana.
“Both the Commissioner and his Deputy who previously served as Divisional Commanders and enjoyed cordial working relationships with members of Community Policing Groups and are also aware of some of the issues they (CPG) encounter, have assured the national body of several initiatives that will be implemented immediately to address their concerns,” the release stated.
Representatives of the Statutory Meeting include the Chairperson/Representatives of the sixteen (16) CPG Divisions as well as the Deputy Police Commanders of Divisions A-G, who are also the Division’s CPG Coordinators.
In responding, Vice Chairman of the NCPE, Mr. Kishore Gobin conveyed on behalf of all CPG members, congratulations to the Commissioner and his new administration and said he was positive that with the implementation of the new initiatives outlined by the Top Cop and his Deputy, communities will soon become much safer for everyone.
Sep 07, 2018Story Calvin Chapman; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed It was déjà vu for the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national men’s team when they drew 2-2 with Barbados Tridents in their second consecutive meeting;...
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
I am yet to comment on the advocacy first put forward by Dr. Henry Jeffrey (he quoted from his article a year ago to prove... more
The Guyana Teachers’ Union believes that it has scored a major victory by having the government agree to go to arbitration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]