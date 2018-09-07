Jamaica Tallawahs ready for Warriors tomorrow night; not intimidated by Guyanese fans

Jamaica Tallawahs Manager and Bowling Coach, former Jamaica fast bowler Andrew Richardson said his team will not be intimidated by the Guyana fan base when they face the Guyana Amazon Warriors from 20:00hrs tomorrow night, here.

”We are not worried about the Warriors supporters on Saturday night. We expect large and vocal crowd when we play against Guyana” said the 37-year-old Jamaican.

Tallawahs’ Skipper Andre Russel had lamented when the Tallawahs played in Florida, it felt like a home game for Guyana although the USA is the home of their franchise this year unlike the previous CPL tournaments when Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica was their home ground.

When Guyana play in Barbados, Antigua and St Kitts their fans outnumber the home side and Richardson said that is the least of his teams worries in Guyana.

”It’s always good to be in Guyana and every team wants to be one and two so it’s important for to win on Saturday night. It’s been an up and down tournament for us”said Richardson who has taken 192 wickets from 68 First-Class matches since making his debut in 2014.

Richardson who has played 36 fifty over and two T20s informed that Jamaica’s batting has been decent putting up 180 plus totals. The Tallawahs are on 10 points with tomorrow night’s clash being their last game although they have already qualified for the playoffs set for Providence on September 11 & 12.

”Here is usually low and slow but over the past few seasons it has gotten better for batting and we believe that we can defend any total above 170 on this surface.” Richardson noted.

Russell has been the only Tallawah’s batsmen to score a century when he made a 22-ball hundred in the opening match against the Trinbago Knight Riders at ram packed Queen’s Park Oval.

The Tallawahs have lost four of nine matches and are in fourth place with 10 points. Richardson said the team is looking for win tomorrow and are hoping that the TKR beat Guyana on Sunday to push them to second. (Sean Devers)