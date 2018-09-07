Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana gets int’l help on how to deal with Venezuelan crisis

Sep 07, 2018 News 0

The participants and facilitators of the workshop yesterday on how
Guyana should prepare to deal with the Venezuelan migrants.

As more Venezuelan migrants continue to flee that neighbouring country, Guyana is getting help on how to deal with the situation.
Yesterday, as Government continue to come to grips with the situation, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Department of Citizenship and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), conducted a workshop aimed at training service providers on international best practice in assisting migrants and protecting them from abuse and/or exploitation of any kind.
The workshop was held in the conference room of the CDC’s Thomas Lands office.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency, having regards to the fact that the issue of migration from Venezuela is a new and emerging challenge for Guyana, the Multi-Sectoral Committee, which was established by the Government to coordinate the national response and assistance, saw the need for capacity building within the said Committee to better equip representatives and agencies to respond effectively to this and other such occurrences in the future.
The workshop saw the participation of representatives from the Ministry of the Presidency, Guyana Defence Force, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guyana Police Force, Ministry of Communities, the Immigration Department, the Pan-American Health Organisation, Ministry of Public Health, United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).
The sessions, which were facilitated by IOM’s Regional Coordination Officer, Robert Natiello and Programme Officer, Argentina Santacruz, dealt with issues such as human trafficking and migrant smuggling, migrants’ vulnerabilities, and direct assistance and referral systems for migrants.
In Region One, which borders with Venezuela, several hundred migrants have been crossing into Guyana, with many living in dire conditions.
Government has been shifting food and other supplies to the area but there is growing worry over a situation quickly spiraling out of control. Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have been receiving Venezuelans by the thousands with those countries mulling and taking action to control the situation. According to local authorities, more than 1,500 Venezuelans have been treated by health officials in recent months in Region One.
The Venezuelans in Guyana are said to be mainly indigenous citizens of that neighbouring country, mainly from the Warrau tribe. There has been a noticeable increase in the number of Venezuelans in the city also.
Government has announced plans to build a settlement in Region One to accommodate the migrants who are here. Security along the borders have also been beefed up. Decades ago, thousands of Guyanese had migrated to Venezuela, building homes and new families. That country is facing major problems with its economy now, fuelled by the falling oil prices a few years ago.
It is now facing runaway inflation, long lines for basic items, medicines and protests.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Sep 07, 2018

Story Calvin Chapman; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed It was déjà vu for the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national men’s team when they drew 2-2 with Barbados Tridents in their second consecutive meeting;...
Read More
September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Horse Race Meet

September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford...

Sep 07, 2018

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set to resume shortly

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set...

Sep 07, 2018

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre Guild

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre...

Sep 07, 2018

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT Gizmos & Gadgets defeat Albion CC to win inaugural title

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT...

Sep 07, 2018

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on Sunday

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on...

Sep 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]