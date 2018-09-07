Flash drive, 19 cell phones seized in Camp Street jail raid

A five-hour search yesterday morning at the Camp Street prisons has unearthed a large number of cell phone and marijuana.

According to the police, the joint search was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Prisons Service.

It was disclosed that the search unearthed 19 cellular phones and even a flash drive. Ranks also found five phone chargers, 15 cigarette lighters, two pack cigarettes and five pairs of scissors.

There were also seven improvised weapons and 500 grams of cannabis. The operation, which lasted five hours, was commanded by two senior officers and involved a total of 71 ranks, the police said.