Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Energy Agreement with Trinidad will not be halted -Greenidge tells GCCI

Sep 07, 2018 News 0

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge

By Kiana Wilburg
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) can make all the appeals it wants. The Government of Guyana will not put a halt on signing a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy with Trinidad and Tobago come next week.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge made this pellucid during his interview with Kaieteur News. Yesterday afternoon, Greenidge was informed of the concerns of the Chamber.
At an “emergency” press conference on Wednesday, GCCI’s President, Deodat Indar said that the Chamber wants to see the MoU to ascertain if there would be dire consequences for the private sector. The businessman said that the Chamber is not against investments from Trinidad and Tobago. He stressed, however, that the MoU, depending on the arrangements in it, could open the floodgates, leaving Guyanese businesses without an iota of protection in the oil and gas market. This was followed up by a call to make the document public.
Dismissing these concerns, Greenidge said that TT does not need a MoU to establish itself here. He said, too, that if the TT Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has announced that the MoU will pave the way for Trinidadian firms to also be successful here, “then nothing is wrong with that.”
The Minister said, “Many TT firms are here without a MoU so I don’t know what they (GCCI) are going on with. This is not the first

Trinidad’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

MoU we are going to sign and before they stand up and start to make allegations that are completely unwarranted, they must look closely at the relations between Guyana and TT.”
In this regard, Greenidge said that between 1975 and 1992, Guyana could not pay for the oil it was importing but TT opted to carry that burden.
The Foreign Affairs Minister said that Guyana cannot seek to improve its bilateral relations with a nation only when it is doing well. He said, “They are our CARICOM sister and they have rights and those rights do not depend on a MoU.”
On that note, Minister Greenidge stressed that the Government will not put a hold on the signing of the agreement.
Trinidad’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley is expected to be in Guyana next week to sign the document.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Sep 07, 2018

Story Calvin Chapman; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed It was déjà vu for the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national men’s team when they drew 2-2 with Barbados Tridents in their second consecutive meeting;...
Read More
September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Horse Race Meet

September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford...

Sep 07, 2018

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set to resume shortly

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set...

Sep 07, 2018

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre Guild

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre...

Sep 07, 2018

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT Gizmos & Gadgets defeat Albion CC to win inaugural title

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT...

Sep 07, 2018

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on Sunday

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on...

Sep 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]