De teachers got to wuk fuh dem pay

De teachers strike over but dem have some children who sorry because dem don’t like to go to school. Dem want to end up like de five who de police hold yesterday. Nuff of dem believe that de easiest thing to do is to rob people. Bandits believe dem got a right to rob people but when dem get de money dem don’t think about tomorrow.

And all of dem pass through teachers so people got to wonder wha dem does learn in school. Dem boys hope that when dem same teachers get de money dem asking for fewer criminals gun lef school. Instead, people who believe in work will tek over just like long ago.

De protest was big. All over de country dem teachers go pun de streets while nuff of dem stay home. When month end come some of dem gun cry because dem wouldn’t get paid fuh de days dem stay home. But nuff of dem seh dem don’t care.

And while de strike was going on Jagdeo and Donald was supporting de teachers. Dem was de same people who use to give de teachers three per cent. De same thing did happen wid dem air traffic controllers. Dem did decide to strike too.

In fact dem did plan to picket Jagdeo when he fly in and get a rude awakening. He tell dem that if dem did only strike or picket him he woulda send all of dem home. Times change.

De matter going to arbitration just like when dem public servants strike in 1999. That happen after nearly 60 days and during that time all dem wharf did shut down. De arbitration give de public servants fifty per cent over two years. De public servants smile.

Two years later dem same public servants was worse off before de arbitration. Soulja Bai not so cruel. Whatever come out of de arbitration gun benefit de teachers. But dem boys know that this teacher strike gun come up when is election.

Already Jagdeo seh he want de United Nations fuh tek over de elections. Dem boys want to know if he think he is president.

Talk half and watch fuh dem teachers wuk fuh dem pay.