Colours Boutique donate HGS Award for Guinness ‘Cage’ Street Ball C/ship

Colours Boutique once again illustrated its long standing support for sports and community development, donating the Highest Goal Scorer award towards the 2nd Annual Guinness ‘Cage’ Street Ball Championship, on Wednesday at the entity’s Robb Street location.

The award, which is a $16,000 gift voucher redeemable at the establishment, will be presented at the end of the tournament to the eventual top scorer. Deon Alfred of Tigerbay and Shem Porter of Alexander Village currently lead the charts with six goals each, with Jamal Cozier of semi-final side Broad Street closely behind on five conversions.

Receiving the voucher on behalf of tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions was Loreann Baptiste. Colours Boutique staffer Samantha Thomas declared that the company has always been committed to the development of sports, as they are a key partner in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship.

Meanwhile, Rawle Welch, Director of Three Peat Promotions thanked the company for their timely gesture, declaring that the company has a tremendous track record in sports development.

He further added that the rewarding of individual talents is important, as it highlights the respective abilities of players.

The tournament dubbed ‘The East Coast Best versus the Rest’ is being held at the Haslington Market Tarmac, with the semi-finals and final set for today. The semi-final matchups will pit home side Uprising against Broad Street, while Sparta Boss will take aim at fierce rival Leopold Street.

The victors of the aforesaid matches will face-off in the finale, with the losers relegated to the third place playoff. Among the other entities in support of the event are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry [BACIF], Ray’s Auto Sales, Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited [IGBL], Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store, T&J Bookstore and C & C Prestigious Styles.