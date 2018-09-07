BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT Gizmos & Gadgets defeat Albion CC to win inaugural title

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets (RHTG&G) on Wednesday last came out determined to defend their below par score of 62 runs from 10 overs and defended it they did through brilliant fielding, hostile fast bowling and tight spin bowling.

The end result was victory by 16 runs over Albion Community Centre in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron Green Economy 10/10 Tournament.

This was the first time in over three years, that a First Division Tournament was hosted by the BCB. The match was played under lights at the historic Albion Cricket Ground and witnessed by a fair sized crowd, despite being played mid-week due to the overwhelming schedule of the Board.

RHT Gizmos & Gadgets won the toss and immediately elected to bat on a slow track. Albion’s all spin attack used their home track to their advantage and restricted the visitors scoring.

Andy Naidu was the first to be dismissed with the score on 15 in the 3rd over, caught off the bowling of Kevin Umroa for one. The destructive Clinton Pestano was then stumped off left arm spinner for 5 at 22-2 in the 5th over.

RHT Gizmos & Gadgets eventually limped to 61-7 off their allotted 10 overs with National Under-19 player Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair topscoring with 19 and 14 respectively. Leading the bowling for Albion were Kevin Umroa 2-6 and Gudakesh Motie 2-17, Jonathan Foo and Gourav Ramesh each took a wicket apiece.

Clinton Pestano showed aggression from the first ball of the innings and soon had Ritesh Umroa LBW for nought with the score on five in the opening over. National offspinner Eon Hooper then had the dangerous Jonathan Foo caught on the long on boundary by Sylus Tyndall for 1 to leave Albion at 9-2 at the end of the second over.

National Under-19 offspinner Junior Sinclair then spun webs around the Albion batters to claim 3-7 from his two overs as Albion was dismissed for one of their lowest ever score at the First Division level, 47, to lose by 14 runs.

Only Kevin Umroa reached double figures with 11. Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper. Kevin Sinclair and Keon Sinclair each took one wicket apiece to support Junior Sinclair, a super bowling effort.

Earlier, Rose Hall Canje defeated favourite Blairmont to cop the third prize of $50,000 and trophy.

Rose Hall Canje batting first after winning the toss were able to reach 84-6 from their allotted 10 overs as veteran Balram Samaroo rolled back the years with an attractive innings of 50 not out (3×4 3×6). Samaroo smashed 26 off the last over of the innings including three huge sixes to move the score from 58-6 to 83-6.

In response, Blairmont was bowled out for 63 from 9.2 overs, Rose Hall Canje bowled and fielded well. Only Imran Khan made 16. Kristoff claimed 3-14 and Totaram Sooknanand 3-15 and for Rose Hall Canje to set off wild celebrations.

BCB President and Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Hilbert Foster said the Patron’s T10 Tournament was a resounding success and stated to loud applause that Berbice cricket was on a path of reclaiming its former glory.

The Patron’s tournament was the second to be completed in 2018, out of the twenty two that the BCB has committed to hosting this year and Foster praised the spirit of cooperation and discipline that have been the hallmark of the season so far.

Junior Minister of Health Dr, Karen Cummings stated that she was very impressed with the discipline of all four teams and praised both the BCB and the RHTY&SC for organising the tournament in honour of His Excellency, President David Granger’s 73rd Birthday.

Minister Cummings spoke on the importance of discipline in sports and stated that President Granger would be delighted at the success of the tournament in his honour.

Junior Sinclair was named Man-of-the-Match and received a financial reward and trophy while the winner, first runner-up, second runner-up and third runner-up prizes was $150,000.00, $75,000, $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The RHTY&SC expressed gratitude to the BCB for organising the tournament while the contribution of the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Bakewell, S. Jagmohan Construction, K.P. Thomas and Sons, Annirud Ramcharitar, Nand Persdaud Co. Ltd, VNET Communications, Star Party Rental, Bissan’s Trading, John Fernandes Ltd., 4R Bearings, J.B. Brothers, Fyuse Hussain, Len’s Craft Optical, Fitness Express and Survival Supermarket were recignised.

The RHTY&SC under the Patron’s Fund also donated 25 bicycles, 20 cricket bats, hundreds of school bags to less fortunate youths and also provided assistance to several NGOs with sponsorship.