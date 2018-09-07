Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$455M upgrade for Leguan ferry terminal

Sep 07, 2018 News 0

The Leguan ferry terminal is slated to be rehabilitated by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), says Chief Mechanical Engineer of T&HD, Dwane Griffith.
Griffith said the project is currently out for public tender and will be awarded soon. He also noted that the engineer’s estimated cost for the rehabilitation of the stelling is $455M.
Once the project has been awarded, Griffith noted that it will take approximately eight months to be completed. The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is coupled with the recently rehabilitated M.B Sandaka which traverses the Parika – Leguan route. The vessel was outfitted with two new engines and also received a facelift.
The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is another major project of the T&HD under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The Bartica Stelling is currently being rehabilitated at $240M. Other stellings to be rehabilitated are Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Jaguars begin with disappointing 2-2 draw against Tridents

Sep 07, 2018

Story Calvin Chapman; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed It was déjà vu for the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national men’s team when they drew 2-2 with Barbados Tridents in their second consecutive meeting;...
Read More
September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Horse Race Meet

September 23 is date set for Ryan Crawford...

Sep 07, 2018

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set to resume shortly

Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 set...

Sep 07, 2018

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre Guild

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre...

Sep 07, 2018

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT Gizmos & Gadgets defeat Albion CC to win inaugural title

BCB/RHTYSC Patron Green Economy T10… RHT...

Sep 07, 2018

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on Sunday

Regal Masters and RR Masters to clash in final on...

Sep 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]