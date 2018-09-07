$455M upgrade for Leguan ferry terminal

Latest update September 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Leguan ferry terminal is slated to be rehabilitated by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), says Chief Mechanical Engineer of T&HD, Dwane Griffith.
Griffith said the project is currently out for public tender and will be awarded soon. He also noted that the engineer’s estimated cost for the rehabilitation of the stelling is $455M.
Once the project has been awarded, Griffith noted that it will take approximately eight months to be completed. The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is coupled with the recently rehabilitated M.B Sandaka which traverses the Parika – Leguan route. The vessel was outfitted with two new engines and also received a facelift.
The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is another major project of the T&HD under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The Bartica Stelling is currently being rehabilitated at $240M. Other stellings to be rehabilitated are Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek.
Sep 07, 2018Story Calvin Chapman; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed It was déjà vu for the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national men’s team when they drew 2-2 with Barbados Tridents in their second consecutive meeting;...
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
I am yet to comment on the advocacy first put forward by Dr. Henry Jeffrey (he quoted from his article a year ago to prove... more
The Guyana Teachers’ Union believes that it has scored a major victory by having the government agree to go to arbitration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]