$455M upgrade for Leguan ferry terminal

The Leguan ferry terminal is slated to be rehabilitated by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), says Chief Mechanical Engineer of T&HD, Dwane Griffith.

Griffith said the project is currently out for public tender and will be awarded soon. He also noted that the engineer’s estimated cost for the rehabilitation of the stelling is $455M.

Once the project has been awarded, Griffith noted that it will take approximately eight months to be completed. The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is coupled with the recently rehabilitated M.B Sandaka which traverses the Parika – Leguan route. The vessel was outfitted with two new engines and also received a facelift.

The rehabilitation of the ferry terminal is another major project of the T&HD under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The Bartica Stelling is currently being rehabilitated at $240M. Other stellings to be rehabilitated are Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek.