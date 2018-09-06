When people thiefing from dem own Massa

Some people does look fuh all kind of way to thief. Dem got some businesses that as bad as Guysuco. In fact, one in particular can’t do de wuk it was set up to do, so de management does contract every wuk that this company get.

Dem boys don’t want to call name right now, but dem know this thing start to happen in Jagdeo time. Imagine Guyana got a printing company but this company causing de government to give wuk to Trinidad. But de wuk use to go to de company and this company use to retender to Trinidad.

In case people worrying, is de printing of exercise books that dem boys talking bout. De country want all de money it could get, but Jagdeo didn’t mind paying Trinidad to do wuk wha he own company should do.

De thing get sweet. Everybody like to sit down and collect money fuh doing nutten. But as dem old people know, all good things does come to an end. A company that really like Guyana come on line and begin to print books of a better quality than what use to come from Trinidad. De next thing you know is that de wuk starting to come to this local company.

But once a thief always a thief. All de exercise book contract still going to de government company. De Education Ministry know wha going on, but it refuse to put de exercise book contract to tender. Imagine a company wid more than 100 people who do nutten but tun up to wuk every day.

School open and dem want more exercise books. De Ministry skip de tender board and go straight to de government company. Nuff things going on. De company buying de printing paper fuh more money than it worth, so when it charge fuh de books it mekking money all around.

Dem boys know that dem gun have problems, because dem can’t go back to Trinidad. Soulja Bai got to mek a decision and open up de exercise book project to tender. That way it gun get rid of a waste company and create opportunity fuh de private sector.

Talk half and beg Soulja Bai to clean up dem dead company.