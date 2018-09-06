Latest update September 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

TIP training expanded to Foreign Service Officers

Sep 06, 2018 News 0

From Left: Mr. Oliver Profitt –Coordinator (ag), Ministerial Task Force TIP; Mr. Troy Torrington –Director of the Multilateral & Global Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Alexandra King Pile –Chief of Political & Economic Affairs, United States Embassy, Guyana; and Ms. Lucresha Bryan-French –Foreign Service Officer III, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons has engaged Foreign Service Officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a One-Day Training Programme on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) at the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Training Centre.
The main objective of the training was to equip Foreign Service Officers with the necessary skills to effectively respond to Trafficking in Persons in their line of duty.
This was one of the recommendations identified for Guyana, in the United States Department of State’s 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report “the need to provide training for diplomatic personnel on trafficking”.
The Training also allowed participants to understand the nature of inter-agency collaboration in the fight against trafficking in persons in Guyana, the available local and international support with regard to repatriation and resettlement of victims, and the legal climate surrounding TIP in Guyana.
The Task Force Members who facilitated the presentations were all recipients of prior TIP Training from INTERPOL, IOM and the US State Department.
Over the past twenty months, the Task Force with the support of its member agencies has been conducting a series of training courses for various stakeholders and will continue to do likewise to combat the crime of TIP.
The training was held on Monday.

 

More in this category

Sports

Aqua Pur Water and Activade support GFF/Golden Jaguars CNL campaign

Aqua Pur Water and Activade support GFF/Golden Jaguars CNL campaign

Sep 06, 2018

Sureia Manufacturing under their Aqua Pur Water and Activade Sporst Drink have heard the call of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for private sector support and have thorwn their support behind...
Read More
Golden Jaguars looking to extend unbeaten streak against ‘Bajans’

Golden Jaguars looking to extend unbeaten streak...

Sep 06, 2018

BCB/Brian Ramphal Double Wicket competition starts today

BCB/Brian Ramphal Double Wicket competition...

Sep 06, 2018

Elizabeth Styles Under-21 semis on this weekend

Elizabeth Styles Under-21 semis on this weekend

Sep 06, 2018

Grosvenor, Sharma help Adventure Sports to T10 softball title

Grosvenor, Sharma help Adventure Sports to T10...

Sep 06, 2018

Guyanese football fans offer their views on today match vs Barbados

Guyanese football fans offer their views on today...

Sep 06, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The absence of fear

    Guyanese should be worried. Their government is doing a poor job at defending its interest in the Belt and Road Initiative. The... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]