Repeat offenders back in court on separate robbery charges

Two men who were previously convicted on separate robbery charges found themselves back before a City Magistrate to answer to similar charges.

Romel Bollers, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and denied the charge which stated that on August 22, last, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, he robbed Tania Drakes of one gold chain worth $80,000.

Bollers upon hearing the charge stated, “Wow, I thought they bring me here because I stole two padlocks and two screwdrivers. I’m not pleading guilty to that charge; the police want to waste my precious time. Look, grant me bail, because time is of the essence.”

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh was opposed to bail being granted to Bollers citing that he is a repeat offender and if bail is granted he would not return to court for the trial.

In 2013, Bollers was sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Magistrate at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts after being convicted of robbery underarms.

The court heard then that on December, 3, 2012, while armed with an ice pick, Bollers robbed Amrita Bacchus of two cellular phones valued $185,000.

It was reported that on the day in question, Bacchus was walking along the Bagotstown Public Road when Bollers walked up to her, whipped out the ice pick and took away her phones.

Also appearing before Magistrate Daly was Kevin Adams, who also denied an allegation which stated that on September 3, last, at Houston Access Road, East Bank Demerara, while armed with a knife, he robbed Renard Khan of a cellular phone valued $40,000.

The Prosecutor once again objected to bail being granted, on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. He added that when Adams was arrested he took the victim and the police to a location where he hid the phone. He was also positively identified by the victim as the person who robbed him.

The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor’s objection remanded both men.

They were instructed to make their next court appearances on October 3.