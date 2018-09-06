Regal Masters, Tropical Springs, 4R Lioness victorious

Latest update September 6th, 2018 12:59 AM
Regal Masters, Tropical Springs, 4R Lioness registered victories when the Permaul’s Trading, Khan’s Trading, Back to Eden and Trophy Stall softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.
Regal defeated Narine Masters by nine wickets in their encounter. Narine Masters batted first and were bowled out for 83. Regal Masters bowling was led by Parsram Persaud who claimed 3-12 and Tyrone Sanasie 3-21.
Regal Masters had little hiccups in overhauling their target finishing on 86-1 in 9.3 overs. Mahase Chunilall made 35 not out and David Harper 16. Tropical Springs overcame Mike’s Wellman by 91 runs. Tropical Springs took first strike and posted 168-9.
Khemraj Dindial and Suraj Budhu made 34 each while Ron Ali contributed 30; Sheldon Perch claimed 2-23 and Wayne Jones 2-26. Mike’s never recovered from a bad start and were sent packing for 77 in 17 overs in reply. Nandram Samlall made 24; Rudy Myers captured 3-8 and Dindyal 2-25.
In the female category 4 R Lioness got the better of Trophy Stall Angels by six wickets. Batting first, Trophy Stall Angels managed 102-9 with Ruth George scoring 31; Mathanna Cambridge and Heema Singh got 13 each. Kaysia Schultz, Sangeeta Sawh and Temica Wilson claimed two wickets each.
4 R Lioness responded with 103-4 in 11.5 overs. Akaze Thomspon struck 29 while Temica Wilson got 23. The competition will continue on Sunday.
