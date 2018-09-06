Police Corporal did not draw service revolver on ex-girlfriend’s lover -source

Sources close to the investigation revealed that a 31-year-old police corporal did not draw his 9mm service revolver on the 19-year-old lover of his former girlfriend.

According to a police source, on Monday at around 15:30hrs, the police rank went to the Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home of the 23-year-old woman with whom he once shared a relationship. However, according to a source, that relationship ended in February. They also share two children.

Upon arrival, the mother of his son greeted him. Sometime after, the cop and the woman had a confrontation about certain degrading text messages being sent from her number to his. The confrontation got a bit heated, and the woman shouted to the cop, “Anybody does be texting you phone.”

Little did the police rank know that his ex’s younger lover was also at the home. The 19-year-old who is said to be a national footballer emerged from a bedroom, but was ordered outside by his lover. The teenager complied.

The source related that sometime after the cop left the home and was quarrelling. He proceeded to his car, which was parked a short distance from the home when he was attacked from behind by the teen who dealt him a cuff to the face. The cop fell to the ground, along with his service revolver that was concealed in his waist.

This publication was told that the 19-year-old snatched the gun and cranked it at the unarmed police rank who was bleeding from the mouth. He fired a shot at the rank but it missed him.

Kaieteur News understands that the cop immediately hopped into his car and reported the incident at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost. Subsequently, a police patrol visited the Pineapple Street residence but was unable to locate the teen who had taken the cop’s service revolver.

The patrol then proceeded to the teen’s Leopold Street, Georgetown home, but was also unable to locate him.

It is unclear how police got back the weapon. However, this newspaper was reliably informed that the gun was handed over to police at Leopold Street by a “known character” who is said to be a relative of the teen.

All three parties were arrested after the incident. The police rank remains under close arrest at CID Headquarters, while the teen is still in police custody. The woman at the centre of the incident was sent home.

The source said that a man who turned up at the station with the teen was also arrested for giving police false information, after claiming he witnessed the incident. It is more than likely that this man and the teen will be placed before the courts.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the cop had drawn his service revolver and was threatening the 19-year-old who was cozy with his girlfriend. It was also reported that the woman told the cop that the young man was her cousin ‘Caesar’.