Guyanese football fans offer their views on today match vs Barbados

Sep 06, 2018

Guyana’s Men’s Football team, the Golden Jaguars, will begin their Concacaf Nations League (CNL) tonight when they take on Barbados Tridents from 19:00hrs at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.
Kaieteur Sport sought comments from a few persons and they shared their predictions for the game.

Name: Rodrick Blades
Prediction: Guyana 3-0 Barbados
”I like Guyana; we got a good setup of players and new coach. Also, we are playing home and I expect us to capitalise on that.”

Name: Jamie Wilson
Prediction: Guyana 2-1 Barbados
”I am looking forward to a close and tight game. I’ve been reading that we got a new coach in the news and he seems professional but I don’t expect the Bajans to go down without a fight.”

Name: Feroz Jairam
Prediction: Guyana 2-1 Barbados
”Guyana has proven that they have the goods, almost qualifying for the World Cup in 2011 and I don’t think that Barbados can defeat us. History has shown that Barbados don’t beat us in football really and will be rooting for the Jaguars tomorrow (tonight) night.”

Name: Danesha Daw
Prediction: Guyana 1-1 Barbados
”I think Barbados will surprise Guyana. They might score first and then Guyana may equalise late. It’s both team’s first game of the Nations League and they will be both looking for a positive start.”

Name: Trevlon McIntosh
Prediction: Guyana 2-0 Barbados
”Definitely Guyana, we’re at home, fans support will be a major factor. Plus we got some top around the team including Coach Johnson who is very experienced. I heard they were training in Brazil last month preparing for the game so I think it will be an easy win for us.”

