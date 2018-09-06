GTI partners with SOL Guyana for three-year sponsorship pledge

SOL Guyana Inc. and the Government Technical Institute (GTI) on Monday, officially entered into a partnership to secure the future for students of the institution’s Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Programme, with a three-year sponsorship pledge.

This partnership was made official with an opening ceremony of a training room refurbished by SOL Guyana Inc, and is expected to benefit not only students of the Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Programme, but industrial students as well.

SOL Guyana’s keen interest on industrial students is seen as a reflection of its consistent support over the years for students at all levels of the educational spectrum, specifically in the Caribbean.

Under the partnership, SOL Guyana will provide two students selected from this programme with annual industrial job internships over the summer, as well as award an annual prize to the highest performing student in the programme.

GTI principal Renita Crandon-Duncan recognized SOL Guyana Inc. – ‘the Country’s Shell Lubricants Macro Distributors’ – continuous commitment to GTI and its effort to collaborate. Mrs. Crandon-Duncan applauded SOL’s awareness of the need for industrial students to transition well from the classroom to the work environment. She reiterated the goal that GTI strives to attain – to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace.

“SOL Guyana’s passion for nurturing young industrial students goes far beyond the reach of a job; it has to do with emphasizing and recognizing commitment to excellence amongst young people,” she asserted.

The collaboration between SOL Guyana and GTI commences in this new school year; it aims to assist – with this new initiative – teaching staff in their curriculum objectives.

Students will also receive lubricant technical training delivered in association with Shell Lubricants; personal protective equipment for staff and students in the programme were provided; SOL will also ensure the annual refurbishing of the Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Workshop.

Ayanna Watson, Commercial and Lubricants Manager of SOL, the licensed operator of Shell Service Stations, said the sponsorship was in keeping with the company’s overall support for education and the technological advancement of Guyanese students.

“It is especially fitting that SOL should choose to make this contribution to the students of GTI’s Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Programme. “Motor Vehicles Engine Systems” is an area where we make a significant contribution as leaders, in terms of lubricant technology and development. Our support for these young people is an investment in a brighter future for them, for our company, and for our country in general,” Watson said.

Ms. Watson added that she especially looks forward to the opportunity to reward students who excel, with an annual prize and an industrial job attachment.

The opening ceremony – held in the refurbished training room of GTI – was a presage for what one would describe as a very ‘fruitful partnership’. Mrs. Crandon-Duncan commented on the brightly coloured walls of the room, painted yellow and red – SOL’s signature colours – and pointed out the use of SOL’s emblem on the walls of the room, as she indicated that it is more than just a three-year long partnership between SOL Guyana and GTI.

The principal welcomes other companies collaborating with GTI, saying, “It is not just what SOL can do for GTI, but also what we can do for SOL Guyana. We are going to ensure that we train our students in the best possible way, so that they can go out and be the best ambassadors for GTI”.

Mrs. Crandon concluded by expressing gratitude on behalf of the students and staff of GTI.