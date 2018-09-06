Latest update September 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

Elizabeth Styles Under-21 semis on this weekend

Sep 06, 2018 Sports

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) over the course of this weekend would be hosting the semifinals of the Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tournament. Albion would play Young Warriors in a playoff match at the Rose Hall Canje Ground on Saturday with the winner going on to play Blairmont Community Centre in the semifinals on Sunday at the Albion Ground.
Leading Albion would be Kelvin Umroa, Karran Arjpaul, Ritesh Umroa, Antonia February, Joshua Harrichand and Ramesh Kassinauth. Young Warriors would be spearheaded by national player Alex Algoo, Trevon Stanislaus, Gevon Schultz, Ricardo Ramdehol, Jerron France and Junior Doraway.
Blairmont, which recently defeated Albion at the Under-19 level would be spearheaded by Nigel Deodat, Seon Glasgow, Marvin Prashad and Javed Karim. Tucber Park would depend heavily on Brandon Corlette, Garfield Benjamin, Malcolm Mickle, Leon Swammy and Steve Deonarine to upset powerhouse Rose Hall Town which would include the likes fo Sylus Tyndall, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson, Mahendra Gopliall, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jonathan Rampersaud and Jeremy Sandia.
The finals is scheduled for next weekend at a venue to be decided. The vibrant BCB has already completed the finals of the 2018 Under-15 while the final for Under-17 and U-19 competitions would be played shortly.
The tournament is being sponsored by Elizabeth Styles of the United States of America.

