BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tournament… RHT Pepsi and Blairmont to clash in historic final

Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club brushed aside Albion Community Centre Cricket Club on Sunday last and will face defending champion Rose Hall Town Pepsi in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/New York Business Group Under-19 Inter Club tournament.

Albion Community Centre and their arch rival, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Playing at the Albion Ground, Blairmont won the toss and elected to field first after heavy overnight rain caused a three hour delay, which then saw trhe overs being cut to 30.

Albion was dismissed for 91 in 23 overs, Ramesh Kassinauth 37 and Antonio February 20 led the batting. Nigel Deodat 3-20 from 5 overs, Seon Glasgow 2-10 and Marvin Prashad 2-10 were the principal wicket takers for the visitors.

Blairmont in response reached 94-3 off 18 overs, Glasgow returned with the bat to blast a quick fire 55 not out, Javed Karim supported with 14 while Karran Arjpaul had 2-23 and Beesham Surujnarine 1-29 were the only successful bowlers for Albion.

National middle order batsman Kevlon Anderson struck a majestic 125 to spearhead Rose Hall Town Pepsi to an imposing 235-6 from 35 overs. Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of play by two hours and the Umpires reduced the game to 35 overs per side.

Anderson received support from Berbice Under-19 all-rounder Keith Simpson who scored 35 and Berbice Under-17 batsman Chanderpaul Govindan 25. Rommel Reitman was Tucber Park’s best bowler with 3-41 while Nicholas Haywood, Brandon Corlette and Abdul Ramsammy claimed a wicket apiece.

The visitors were then restricted to 158-9, Reitman scoring an aggressive 46 (3×4 2×6) while Malcolm Mickle 35, Brandon Corlette 18 and Zeymul Ramsammy 14 not out were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

National Under-19 offspinner Kevin Sinclair took 3-15 while Junior Sinclair supported with 2-13. The final is set for Friday and Saturday at the Albion Cricket Ground from 13:30hrs and will end under lights and for the first time in Berbice, pink balls would be used.

The match promises to be thriller with both teams having several promising and highly talented players. The defending champion would start as favourites as they have a strong batting line up and bowling attack.

National players Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall would receive support from Berbice players Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan and Vikash Subramanie.

Pacers Nicholas Lawson, Anderson would share the new ball while off spinners Kevin and Junior Sinclair, Rampersaud and left arm spinner Keith Simpson and Jeremy Sandia would offer support.

Blairmont Community Centre is no easy pushover and they would depend heavily of national players Javed Karim, Marvin Prashad, Seon Glasgow and Nigel Deodat to perform with both the bat and ball. The winning team would take home $100 000.00, runner-up $50 000.00 and Man-of-the-final, $15,000.