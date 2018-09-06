BCB/Brian Ramphal Double Wicket competition starts today

Latest update September 6th, 2018 12:59 AM
Today, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be launching its historic Brian Ramphal Double Wicket Tournament for First Division Teams. Twelve pairs drawn from ten clubs would be participating in the tournament which would have close to $150,000 in prizes and trophies. Overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal is sponsoring the tournament as part of his $1M contribution to Berbice cricket for 2018.
The participating clubs are Blairmont, West Berbice, Police, Rose Hall Canje, Tucber Park, Albion, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon. Rose Hall Town and Albion would provide two pairs each while the others have a pair each. Clubs were mandated to provide three names each for the entire tournament. Each game should consist of four overs per side to be bowled in twenty minutes.
The two players shall bowl two overs each while only two players shall be allowed off the 30 yards for the first two overs and a maximum of five for the remaining overs of an innings. Each pair would be supported by six fielders provided by their clubs. The fielders shall be attired in white while the pair would use their coloured first division uniform.
All no balls shall be a free hit while both batsmen would have to be dismissed for an innings to be closed before the completion of the four overs. Play in all the matches starts at 16:15hrs.
Players for each club:
Skeldon – Sherwin Murray, Junior Blair and Errol Byass.
Rose Hall Town – Eon Hooper, Kevlon Anderson and Keith Simpson.
Blairmont – Javed Karim, Imran Khan and Kevin Jawahir.
West Berbice – Keith Fraser, Arthley Bailey, Raffiel Estriado and Steffan Adams.
Port Mourant – D. Cameron, Joshua Ramsammy and Andy Mohan.
Upper Corentyne – Lakeram Latchman, Rishi Persaud and Sowdat Singh.
Rose Hall Town – Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair.
Tucber Park – Garfield Benjamin, Nial Smisth and Gevon Schultz.
Albion ‘A’ – Jonathan Foo, Kelvin Unroa and Gourav Ramesh.
Albion ‘B’ – Gudakesh Motie, Karran Arjpaul and Ramesh Kassinauth.
Police – Brentnol Woolford, Quacy Mickle and Troy Drakes.
Fixtures
Blairmont Cricket Club vs West Berbice Cricket Association @ Blairmont
Tucber Park Cricket Club vs Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club @ Rose Hall Canje
Rose Hall Town ‘A’ vs Police Cricket Club @ Area ‘H’ Ground
Rose Hall Town ‘B’ vs Albion ‘A’ Cricket Club @ Albion
Port Mourant Cricket Club vs Albion ‘B’ Cricket Club @ Port Mourant
Skeldon Cricket Club vs Upper Corentyne @ No. 73 Ground
Sep 06, 2018Sureia Manufacturing under their Aqua Pur Water and Activade Sporst Drink have heard the call of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for private sector support and have thorwn their support behind...
Sep 06, 2018
Sep 06, 2018
Sep 06, 2018
Sep 06, 2018
Sep 06, 2018
Before and after his assumption of the presidency, the consensus was that David Granger had a clean slate with money. That... more
Guyanese should be worried. Their government is doing a poor job at defending its interest in the Belt and Road Initiative. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]