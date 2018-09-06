BCB/Brian Ramphal Double Wicket competition starts today

Today, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be launching its historic Brian Ramphal Double Wicket Tournament for First Division Teams. Twelve pairs drawn from ten clubs would be participating in the tournament which would have close to $150,000 in prizes and trophies. Overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal is sponsoring the tournament as part of his $1M contribution to Berbice cricket for 2018.

The participating clubs are Blairmont, West Berbice, Police, Rose Hall Canje, Tucber Park, Albion, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon. Rose Hall Town and Albion would provide two pairs each while the others have a pair each. Clubs were mandated to provide three names each for the entire tournament. Each game should consist of four overs per side to be bowled in twenty minutes.

The two players shall bowl two overs each while only two players shall be allowed off the 30 yards for the first two overs and a maximum of five for the remaining overs of an innings. Each pair would be supported by six fielders provided by their clubs. The fielders shall be attired in white while the pair would use their coloured first division uniform.

All no balls shall be a free hit while both batsmen would have to be dismissed for an innings to be closed before the completion of the four overs. Play in all the matches starts at 16:15hrs.

Players for each club:

Skeldon – Sherwin Murray, Junior Blair and Errol Byass.

Rose Hall Town – Eon Hooper, Kevlon Anderson and Keith Simpson.

Blairmont – Javed Karim, Imran Khan and Kevin Jawahir.

West Berbice – Keith Fraser, Arthley Bailey, Raffiel Estriado and Steffan Adams.

Port Mourant – D. Cameron, Joshua Ramsammy and Andy Mohan.

Upper Corentyne – Lakeram Latchman, Rishi Persaud and Sowdat Singh.

Rose Hall Town – Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair.

Tucber Park – Garfield Benjamin, Nial Smisth and Gevon Schultz.

Albion ‘A’ – Jonathan Foo, Kelvin Unroa and Gourav Ramesh.

Albion ‘B’ – Gudakesh Motie, Karran Arjpaul and Ramesh Kassinauth.

Police – Brentnol Woolford, Quacy Mickle and Troy Drakes.

Fixtures

Blairmont Cricket Club vs West Berbice Cricket Association @ Blairmont

Tucber Park Cricket Club vs Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club @ Rose Hall Canje

Rose Hall Town ‘A’ vs Police Cricket Club @ Area ‘H’ Ground

Rose Hall Town ‘B’ vs Albion ‘A’ Cricket Club @ Albion

Port Mourant Cricket Club vs Albion ‘B’ Cricket Club @ Port Mourant

Skeldon Cricket Club vs Upper Corentyne @ No. 73 Ground