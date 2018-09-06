Aqua Pur Water and Activade support GFF/Golden Jaguars CNL campaign

Sureia Manufacturing under their Aqua Pur Water and Activade Sporst Drink have heard the call of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for private sector support and have thorwn their support behind the Golden Jaguars in their quest to qualify for the Concacaf Nations League; Guyana opening their account today when they face the visiting Barbados Tridents at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

Yesterday at their Eccles Industrial Site Head Office, Sureia’s Manufactruing’s Representative Selwyn Bobb in handing over the items to Golden Jaguars Cecil Jackman and Brandon Beresford and GFF’s Social Media Officer, Keeran Williams, stated that theu have been following the preparations of the team and the commitment shown by the federation to empower the team to succeed.

Bobb noted that Sureia Manufacturing, a young company in Guyana has been committed to sports development and would have been supporting cricket, cycling and football through many of its products.

”We will continue to partner with sports organisations towards the development and empowerment of our young people. We have noted that the Golden Jaguars have a number of youths which is a positive move the the GFF. The aim to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup is achievable and we are commiting to working with the federation to achieve this goal.

Sureia under the Aqua Pur brand of water would like to ensure the efforts of our local footballers go a far way in their endeavours for international success.”

In wishing the team every success today, Bobb also encouraged fans to come out in full support of the team since fan support is also vital to push the team towards victory.

”We must make our home advantage work for us because when we play away from Guyana, the fans in the countries we are slated to play in will be very supportive of their teams.”

Willaims expressed gratitude to Bobb and the Management of Sureia on behalf of the Golden Jaguars and the Guyana Football Federatiuon for their commitment to Guyana’s quest for glory.