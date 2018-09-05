Watch how you jumping into bed

Old people always seh you should watch who you going to bed with. Nuff people jump into bed wid people dem didn’t really know and dem sorry today. Last week Soulja Bai seh he ain’t jumping into bed wildly when it come to de Belt and Road programme that de Chinese pushing all over de place.

That always got problem because when you jump so wild you could end up in de wrong position. De wrong thing can happen to you. People don’t have respect fuh Chinee men but when is nuff of dem you in trouble.

Over six years China pour US$125 billion into Africa. Some of de leaders smile but when was time to pay back dem wish dem didn’t tun dem back and bend over. Nuff of dem lose everything.

There was a time when dem boys believe Soulja Bai was sleeping and when he open he eye he never use to see. Some odda people believe that he was dumb but he mek all of dem know that he don’t jump wild.

Dem boys seh that China really got she eye pun Guyana especially since Guyana find oil. And everybody know that China don’t like to see nutten waste. Dem got a way of sucking in people then mek offers de person can’t refuse. If a place renting fuh $200,000 dem Chine gun offer $300,000.

That is how dem mek some no interest loan to Jagdeo. He think he was getting a bargain till de people begin to ask him to start paying back de loan. That is de same one who now trying to advise Soulja Bai bout loan. And he know from experience. He was one who jump into bed and end up in de wrong position.

Of course dem got people in de coalition who are not happy wid Soulja Bai because he cutting up dem runnings. Dem can’t cut no deal pun de side. That is why dem boys want Soulja Bai to shut down some of dem.

Talk half and watch who bed you jumping into.