Three Region Four doctors secure Master’s degree scholarships

Delivering on a promise made earlier this year to create more opportunities for training of health care professionals, Regional Health Officer [RHO], Dr. Quincy Jones, has announced the awarding of training opportunities for some of his staff.

He disclosed that three doctors will be proceeding on overseas scholarships where they would be pursuing their Master’s Degrees. He also disclosed that two other staff within the Health Department would be pursuing a Degree in Environmental Studies at the University of Guyana and another would form part of the Ministry of Public Health Medex Programme.

At a very significant but simple ceremony Dr. Jones revealed that the three doctors leaving to pursue their Master’s Degrees would be doing so in Israel and the United Kingdom.

The doctors Dr. Rhyan Henry, Dr. Adoniyah Benjamin and Dr. Gregory Harris will be pursuing a Master’s in Public Health Degree in Israel, a Master’s in Global Public Health in the UK and a Master’s in Healthcare Policy and Management in the UK respectively.

Dr. Jones said that he is overwhelmed by the continuous achievements being made by his health staff and as such, he is deeply excited by the fact that

these three doctors were able to secure scholarships to pursue what he dibbed as ‘critically important’ area of studies within the medical profession.

He congratulated the three doctors urging them to uphold the very high standards that they have set for themselves expressing confidence that they would all excel in their respective area of studies. He told them that it’s important that they remain focused at the task at hand noting that upon their return to Region Four, and by extension the country, will significantly benefit from their advancement of skill and knowledge. “It’s important to note that you three doctors are stepping into a new area of your continuous developmental journey and therefore upon your return you would be more valuable to the people of this region and more so this country than before you had left Guyana. Therefore, let me remind you that as you continue to develop so would your previous achievements be less and less of importance,” he said. He drew reference to a child writing CXC and gaining several subjects stating that that child’s most important achievement would have been his/her CXC results. However, he noted that as the child progresses his/her CXC would no longer be of any major significance on their CV. “As you continue to develop so would your achievements academically be valued, meaning that your CXC would not need to be mention as you would have gotten your first degree and when you gain your master’s, your first degree is not as significant as it would have been before you achieved your master’s. Therefore, you can continue to aim high as you grow you would realise that your goals are measured by your last accomplishment,” Dr, Jones said. He stressed that someone’s future is not determined by an exam but rather how they adapt to what they have learnt or gained over the years. “You are moving to a higher stage in life and that is to secure your Master’s Degrees, pursue it with the same vigour and determination that you utilise each day in executing your duties,” he warned.

Dr. Jones reminded all in attendance that his policy continues to be one whereby he would like to see every staff member being able to pursue higher learning and/or training, noting that it’s a commitment that he made at the start of the year. “I am someone who firmly believes in the holistic professional development of those under my charge and it is my responsibility to ensure that avenues and opportunities are created so that my team can be enhanced with improved and enhanced skills and knowledge,” he said.

He promised to continue exploring more opportunities for training, declaring that the three doctors and two other staff members going off to further their studies is just a start, adding that he is confident that there is more to come.

The RHO thanked the doctors for what he dubbed as their invaluable service thus far to Region Four, declaring that Region Four would certainly be enhanced upon their return. “Today three of our doctors are going off but I can assure you that the skills and knowledge that they will return with would be one that will further enhance and advance the services being given by this region,” Dr. Jones said.

It was disclosed that the environmental health department employee, Michelline Fraser-Adams, will be pursuing an Environmental Studies degree at the University of Guyana starting this academic year, while Jano Wickham will be pursuing the Ministry of Public Health Medex programme.