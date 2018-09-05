Latest update September 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Special Branch Cop loses gun to girlfriend’s lover

Sep 05, 2018 News 0

A special branch police corporal is now under close arrest, after losing his gun and being shot at by his girlfriend’s lover, in a showdown at the woman’s Pineapple Street, Ruimveldt residence.
This publication learnt from neighbours, that the rank’s troubles began when he arrived at the Pineapple Street location, around 15:30 hrs and found his girlfriend in the arms of another man.
The woman immediately claimed it was her cousin, and an argument ensued.
The police corporal was said to have drawn his service revolver and was threatening the woman’s ‘cousin’ while the woman was attempting to pacify the two men.
In the midst of the confusion the lover managed to wrest the firearm away from the policeman.
It is said the woman’s lover discharged a round behind the corporal, who was then seen running out of the yard at Pineapple Street.
The terrified police corporal ran to the East Ruimveldt Outpost and reported the matter.
Two high ranking police officers reportedly then coordinated an effort to recover the Force-issued firearm.
The woman at the centre of the confrontation was arrested and she confirmed the policeman’s account of the incident.
She also confirmed that the man who disarmed the corporal is known as “Caesar”.
The firearm was said to have been handed over to two police ranks in Leopold Street, by an individual who, along with others, was taken into custody.
Charges are likely to be laid soon.

More in this category

Sports

Limacol Football Tourney Pouderoyen edge Beacons, Police needle Rangers

Limacol Football Tourney Pouderoyen edge Beacons, Police needle...

Sep 05, 2018

Police Football Club (PFC) reversed their fortunes during the second round of play in the Limacol Football Tournament on Monday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground after needling...
Read More
FACC/GBC/Oasis Water Cycle Road Race De Nobrega (open), Niles (masters), Seenarine (juniors) emerge winners

FACC/GBC/Oasis Water Cycle Road Race De Nobrega...

Sep 05, 2018

BCB/Raffik’s Construction 100 Ball Tourney Kildonan. Chesney and Courtland advance

BCB/Raffik’s Construction 100 Ball Tourney ...

Sep 05, 2018

Guyana’s CNL campaign kicks off with crucial game against Barbados tomorrow

Guyana’s CNL campaign kicks off with crucial...

Sep 05, 2018

Enterprise Legends honour Yadram on U-19 success, triple hundred

Enterprise Legends honour Yadram on U-19 success,...

Sep 05, 2018

ECCC/Bargain Supermarket T20 Enmore, Enterprise, Lusignan, Lusignan ‘B’ triumph

ECCC/Bargain Supermarket T20 Enmore, Enterprise,...

Sep 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Borrower beware!

    One of the best pieces of news coming out of the government came from the lips of the President last week at his Press Conference.... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]