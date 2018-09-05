Special Branch Cop loses gun to girlfriend’s lover

A special branch police corporal is now under close arrest, after losing his gun and being shot at by his girlfriend’s lover, in a showdown at the woman’s Pineapple Street, Ruimveldt residence.

This publication learnt from neighbours, that the rank’s troubles began when he arrived at the Pineapple Street location, around 15:30 hrs and found his girlfriend in the arms of another man.

The woman immediately claimed it was her cousin, and an argument ensued.

The police corporal was said to have drawn his service revolver and was threatening the woman’s ‘cousin’ while the woman was attempting to pacify the two men.

In the midst of the confusion the lover managed to wrest the firearm away from the policeman.

It is said the woman’s lover discharged a round behind the corporal, who was then seen running out of the yard at Pineapple Street.

The terrified police corporal ran to the East Ruimveldt Outpost and reported the matter.

Two high ranking police officers reportedly then coordinated an effort to recover the Force-issued firearm.

The woman at the centre of the confrontation was arrested and she confirmed the policeman’s account of the incident.

She also confirmed that the man who disarmed the corporal is known as “Caesar”.

The firearm was said to have been handed over to two police ranks in Leopold Street, by an individual who, along with others, was taken into custody.

Charges are likely to be laid soon.