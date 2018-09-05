Sophia Woman shot in leg by known character

Latest update September 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Police are investigating the shooting of 39 -year old Stacey Ann Robinson, of Lot 315 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, which occurred about 09:10hrs yesterday in Sophia.
Investigations revealed that the victim was standing at the junction of ‘B’ Field Sophia when two identifiable males approached her and immediately after, one whipped out a handgun and discharged a round which struck her in the right leg.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was treated and discharged. The two men are presently being sought by police.

