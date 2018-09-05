Son charged for robbery, mom for sending him ganja in tennis rolls

It was a family affair at the Providence Magistrates’ Court yesterday, with a son, Teon Chester, appearing for armed robbery, and his mom, Shonnet Chester, being charged in the same court for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana in tennis rolls to him.

Teon Chester, a 23-year-old miner of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, accused of robbing the Number One Supermarket at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Chester, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on August 30, at Lot 18 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of others, and armed with a gun, he robbed Fu Zhilin of $100,000 he was remanded and ordered to return to court on September 25.

According to reports, two bandits, including one with a handgun, invaded the business place at around 14:00 hrs on the day in question. Witnesses claim the two men walked into the supermarket, and one pulled a gun from his waist and pointed it to an employee, while demanding money.

His accomplice then took all the moneys from the cash register, along with several phone cards. The bandits then fled. Shortly after the robbery, Chester was arrested by police while travelling in a Route 42 minibus at a roadblock near the Grove Police Station.

He was searched and the money was allegedly found in his possession.

And after the accused was remanded, his mother, Shonnet Chester, the 44-year-old housewife, also appeared at the Providence Magistrates’ Court.

She was charged with possession of narcotics and was released on $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that while her son was in custody at the Grove Police Station, Shonnet Chester brought a meal consisting of five tennis rolls and a can of juice for him. A corporal on duty at the time checked the food items and allegedly found cannabis concealed in the tennis rolls.