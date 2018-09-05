Latest update September 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Poultry farmer died after struck by allegedly drunk driver

Sep 05, 2018

A poultry farmer died Monday afternoon, after he was struck down by an allegedly intoxicated driver on the Essequibo Public Road.
The victim has since been identified as Trevor Tacourdeen, 32, of Lot 9 Dry Shore Essequibo Coast. According to police reports, Tacourdeen was proceeding north along the Fairfield public road, on motor cycle CH 4278. In the meantime, the driver of motor pickup GEE 1179, was allegedly proceeding behind Tacourdeen at a fast rate.
While negotiating a left turn however, the driver of the pickup struck the motorcyclist causing Tacourdeen to fall.
Tacourdeen was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the pickup was also injured after his vehicle toppled. He was also rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was believed to have been in a stable condition.
The mother of the deceased, Ernestine Tacourdeen told this publication that someone who saw the body on the road identified her son.

Dead: Trevor Tacourdeen

The pickup at the scene.

“I just went and saw him lying on the road side dead and we were told that they carried away the driver.”
The woman said that her son usually spends the day at her residence since he rears his poultry there.
She said that at nights he along with his wife, Jeameta Tacourdeen would travel to Pomona where they would spend the night.
In their time of grief yesterday, mother and other family members, were comforted by friends and members of the Good Hope/Pomona Seven Days Adventist Church.

 

 

Grieving family and friends of the dead man on Monday

