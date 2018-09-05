Patrons treated to evening of Indigenous dances, songs, poems, skits

Patrons were treated to an evening of Indigenous dances, songs, poems and skits on the second day of the Indigenous Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the Heritage Village Sophia Exhibition Complex yesterday.

This event was organised by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and saw approximately 12 Indigenous groups participating.

Guyanese from all ethnicities and backgrounds gathered at the Village Benab to witness the cultural show which got underway with an ‘invitation dance’ from the Rupertee Cultural Group. This was followed by a song titled ‘Tribeman’ from the Waramuri Cultural group.

Dances depicting the way of life and the legends of the various Indigenous groups in Guyana were performed by the Batavia, Surama, Jawalla and Nappi Cultural Groups. Acting in the skit ‘Piaman’ was the Kraudar Cultural Group. Indigenous calypsonians King Harpy and Marcia King treated the audience to renditions of their songs and a contingent from neighbouring Suriname entertained the gathering with several songs and dances.

The food exhibition saw Guyanese sampling a wide variety of Indigenous dishes such as casiri, piwari and fly, farine and tuma pot, and the ever-popular cassava bread.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and other officials were also at the event