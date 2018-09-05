Latest update September 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

New Anna Regina power station 75 percent complete

Sep 05, 2018

 

– should spell relief for blackout-plagued Essequibians

Construction of Anna Regina’s new power station is 75 percent complete and is on schedule for mid-December commissioning.
The new Anna Regina Power Station will be the first in the county to utilise heavy fuel oil which is more economical for operations. Project Engineer, Hugh Peru said Essequibians can look forward to a continuous and reliable supply of electricity when the plant is completed.

Three-man diesel engines on site at the new Anna Regina Power Station

“This new power plant is unique in the sense that it is a containerised baseload facility. We’re accustomed to having a facility where all the engines are in one engine room but with this one, we have three containerised units which are designed for baseload. The residents of Essequibo will definitely be experiencing improved power supply. Currently, our peak generation target is 4.7 megawatts and this plant will give us 5.4 megawatts,” the project engineer underlined.
Peru told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that while there were some delays in the delivery of equipment and hiccups with contractors meeting deadlines, the project is progressing.
“We have our diesel engines placed on site with all the auxiliaries. What is left to be done is connecting of the auxiliaries to the main engines and the electrical works which will comprise of installation of the switch gears in the building,” Peru explained.
Meanwhile, residents along the Essequibo Coast are currently experiencing normal electricity supply. A fifth unit was transferred from Canefield to the Anna Regina Power station which will provide an additional 800 kilowatts.

Ongoing construction works on the new Anna Regina Power Station

This new unit will allow for a reserve capacity for eventualities. Moreover, load shedding will significantly reduce and self-generators will also be supplied. (DPI)

