Limacol Football Tourney Pouderoyen edge Beacons, Police needle Rangers

Police Football Club (PFC) reversed their fortunes during the second round of play in the Limacol Football Tournament on Monday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground after needling Northern Rangers in the feature match of the night.

Last year’s losing finalist, Police, had gotten off this year’s competition to a bad start after going down to Mahaica Determinators 0-1 in their opening group match last Friday but a late goal by Rawle Haynes in the 70th minute helped calm the nerves of the Police camp and their many fans that attened the match.

Meanwhile, in the opening game, Pouderoyen were able to open on a positive note by securing three points despite a threatening fight back from Beacons FC which had a few opportunities to go ahead first with their best chance coming 20 minutes into the encounter, they failed to convert a penalty.

Unfazed by the pressure, Esan Nelson squeezed in the first goal for the winners in the 38th minute from close range after he was served up the opportunity on a platter following an excellent, low cross.

A few minutes after the start of the second half, Quessey Alleyne doubled the lead for the West Demerara based team while Beacons continued to squander good opportunities.

Kimba Braithwaite, who defended resolutely for Beacons, pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute and the losing side was unfortunate to not equalise as they hit the cross bar a few times during the remainder of the round-robin clash.

This Friday, the tournament continues with two more games with the teams’ ultimate aim of claiming the top cash prize of $600,000 while the runners up will pocket $300,000, third $150,000 and fourth $75,000. (Calvin Chapman)