GTT sacks 12 staffers over alleged manipulation of Mobile Money

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has sacked 12 staffers for alleged fraud with its Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) service.

According to the company yesterday, suspicious activities were picked up during a routine internal review of financial procedures.

The red flags were serious enough to warrant further investigation.

While GTT did not immediately delve into details or even mention MMG, sources disclosed that about four or five months ago, the company found a number of strange transactions by staffers authorised to deal with MMG.

A number of them allegedly took “loans” and even lent to persons they knew.

The amounts involved were said to be in the millions, the sources said.

According to GTT yesterday, consequently, reorganisation of staff resources was required to ensure and maintain integrity and smooth operation.

“As part of this process, 12 staffers were terminated. GTT would like to assure the public that no adverse impact to any customer was realised and the review and findings bode well for the customers and are necessary for the evolution of organisation.”

The company said that it constantly reviews systems, procedures and resources to maintain an organisation that operates at the highest standard of transparency and integrity.

“This means that our actions must align with a strong value system and high ethical benchmarks as we strive to make GTT the best place to work in Guyana by 2020,” Justin Nedd,

Chief Executive Officer noted.

In August 2018, Nedd announced that the company has taken steps to get international quality management systems certification as the company pivots to be much more customer oriented and quality focused.

Mobile Money promotes the use of mobile phones to take care of everyday transactions at any time of day, using an app.

It was supposed to reduce the long lines at utilities and travel to a business to complete payments.