Ex GDF Captain to face High Court trial for reputed wife’s murder

Nearly six months after facing a murder charge over the shooting of his reputed wife, former GDF Captain Orwain Sandy was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the offence.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, before whom Sandy faced a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), ruled that after reviewing the evidence led by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, a prima facie case was made out against him.

It is alleged that on March 31, last, at Alexander Village, Georgetown, Sandy murdered 32-year-old Reona Payne.

According to reports, the incident occurred between 10:15 hours and 10:45 hours near a Masjid.

It is alleged that Sandy and Payne were in Payne’s car when the two got into an argument during which Sandy whipped out his firearm and shot his spouse. Sandy then drove himself to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he reported the matter to the police then taken into custody.

Payne, a mother of three, had worked as a Travel Agent at the Muneshwers Travel Service. Payne and Sandy were not married, but were living together for about three years.

The Guyana Defence Force, in a release said that Sandy was immediately interdicted from duty. The GDF said that it was saddened by the incident,

but noted that Sandy’s action was not reflective of the values and standards of the GDF.

At yesterday’s court hearing, Magistrate Latchman admitted a caution statement given by Sandy into evidence after ruling that she believed it was made freely and voluntarily. Subsequently, the Magistrate asked Sandy if he had anything to say in answer to the charge or if he wished to call witnesses. After seeking advice from his Attorney-at-Law James Bond, Sandy said that he would reserve his defence for the High Court. Sandy will go on trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara assizes.

Before the hearing concluded, the lawyer thanked the Magistrate for the efficient way in which the matter was dispensed. He also praised the Magistrate for the robust scheduling the matter received.

Prior to the start of the PI, Government Psychiatrist, Dr. Bhiro Harry evaluated Sandy on several occasions and deemed him fit to stand trial for the capital offence.